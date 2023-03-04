Andrew Tate is a retired professional kickboxer with a record of 76 wins against nine losses. He is a four-time kickboxing world champion. Tate is also a mixed martial artist that garnered a 2-1 win-loss card. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Andrew Tate’s net worth in 2023.

Andrew Tate’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $50 million

Andrew Tate’s net worth in 2023 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Andrew Tate was born on December 1, 1986 in Chicago, Illinois. Tate studied at sixth-form college in Luton in the UK. After completing his studies there, Tate was on his way to get into university with free tuition. However, the requirement to write a personal statement, saw him controversially refuse to attend university.

According to sources, Tate stated “Then they ask me to do a personal statement. Personal statement? But you already said yes to me for free. And who’s gonna read this? You know what, I won’t go then. My mom went crazy.I must be the one person to throw away free university in the UK. But I didn’t go. The best thing that ever happened to me was not going to university. Thank god.”

Instead of attending university, Tate focused on his kickboxing career. As early as 19 years old, he already competed in Britain as part of the International Sport Kickboxing Association. In 2009, Tate won his first pair of championship gold, taking the ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title and the IKF British Cruiserweight Championship. His other achievements include an ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Champion, ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Champion, and Enfusion Live World Champion. In 85 kickboxing fights, Tate garnered a win-loss card of 76-9, 23 of which finished with a knockout.

According to sources, Tate was paid as high as $100,000 for a single fight. However, his regular fights should pay him around $50,000. Tate certainly carved out a successful career as a kickboxer, with also four world championships to his name.

In 2007, given Tate’s stellar career in kickboxing, he also tried his hand in MMA. Tate emerged victorious against Matthew Wilkins before suffering his first loss against Reza Meldavian. After a three year hiatus, Tate returned to the MMA ring and delivered a knockout victory over Shane Kavanagh. In 2016, Tate announced his retirement from kickboxing. However, social media influencer Jake Paul has teased the idea in 2022 about bringing the four time kickboxing champion into a boxing ring.

JUST IN: Jake Paul and Andrew Tate face off ahead of potential boxing fight 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/QBvXhOHT1m — RapTV (@Rap) November 10, 2022

Aside from a fighting career, Tate also runs a controversial adult webcam business. Although he admitted it was a “total scam”, authorities couldn’t stop them from operating until the end of 2022. Their business model is composed of 75 models who entertain fans through the webcam while being paid four dollars per minute. In fact, the Tate brothers admitted a customer once paid as much as £20,000 for the service.

Unfortunately, the adult webcam business isn’t the only controversial venture that the former kickboxing champion is engaged in. Tate also runs a course called Hustlers University Course. The course currently has over 100,000 subscribers, and with a membership fee of 49.99, that is close to approximately five million dollars in revenue. Fast forward to today, the course has been rebranded as “The Real World”.

While Tate has garnered controversies, he also originally had a lifestyle channel in YouTube and Tiktok. Based on sources, the four-time kickboxing champ earns at least $10,000 and as much as $80,000 monthly. However, due to his behavior on social media, his online platforms have been ultimately banned including Facebook and Instagram.

Moreover, Tate has also tried his hand in acting. He was casted in the British TV reality show Big Brother. Unfortunately, a leaked video of Tate assaulting a woman with a belt and previous racially charged tweets saw him exit the show. Aside from Big Brother, Tate has made appearances in TV series such as Salim the Dream, Nelk Boys, and Kings of the Internet.

Apart from suffering social media bans, Tate has been penalized for his controversial actions. In fact, on December 2022, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania for alleged crime of rape, human trafficking, and being members of an organized crime group which were linked to his adult webcam business. Due to his arrest, authorities seized some of Tate’s valuable possessions including cars, houses, watches, and his Bitcoin earnings. Based on reports, Mateea Petrescu, Tate’s spokesperson, confessed that over $460,000 worth of Bitcoin-related digital assets were taken by the authorities. In terms of cars, authorities reportedly confiscated 11 vehicles from Tate, with a Bugatti Chiron that’s worth $2.9 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Andrew Tate. Were you at all stunned by Andrew Tate’s net worth in 2023?