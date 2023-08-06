Andy Ruiz Jr. has offered to step in and fight Anthony Joshua on short notice once again.

Joshua was set to fight domestic rival Dillian Whyte in a rematch eight years in the making taking place Aug. 12 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

However, that fight is now off after Whyte's anti-doping test came back with adverse findings, leaving Joshua in search of a short-notice replacement.

Ruiz has offered to be that replacement as he called for a trilogy fight with Joshua on social media.

“Eddie Hearn, Joshua, I think I’ve found a new replacement – again! Let’s run it back,” Ruiz said in an Instagram story. “Let’s get the trilogy. Let’s get it!”

Ruiz, of course, stepped in on short notice as Joshua's opponent back in the summer of 2019 after original opponent Jarrell Miller was also pulled for testing positive for a number of drugs.

Despite what seemed to be a massive mismatch, Ruiz shocked the world as he earned a seventh-round TKO win over Joshua to become the unified heavyweight champion at the time.

The pair would ultimately rematch in Dec. 2019 in a contest that saw Joshua use his boxing to outpoint Ruiz and become a two-time heavyweight champion.

Since then, Ruiz has fought just twice. However, he's beaten Chris Arreola and most recently, Luis Ortiz in September last year. Although there are no titles on the line this time, could history repeat itself with Ruiz stepping in and beating Joshua again?

Meanwhile, Whyte has claimed his innocence as he pointed to how he insisted on VADA testing as well as how previous drug tests of his also came back with adverse findings.

“I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken,” Whyte wrote on social media. “I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life.

“I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media. I insisted on 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years.

“This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time I will again prove that I am completely innocent. In the meantime, all I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event.”