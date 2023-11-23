Angel Di Maria revealed that the 2024 Copa America tournament will be the last time he played for Argentina on the international stage.

Angel Di Maria has been a crucial piece for Argentina during his long international career, first making his debut for La Albiceleste in 2008. He's now made 134 appearances for the South American giants, also playing in five matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Argentines lifted the grand prize.

But, at 35 years old, his days are numbered. Di Maria recently revealed that the 2024 Copa America will be the last time he takes the pitch for his country, marking the beginning of the end of an era for Argentina.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“With all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career.”

While Angel Di Maria hasn't always thrived at club level with a flop stint at Manchester United and a rather average season at Juventus in 2022-23, he's always been a mainstay for Argentina. Di Maria's creativity, pace, playmaking skills, and technical abilities out wide are always a hit for La Albiceleste.

Although this era won't be officially closed until Lionel Messi stops playing for the Argentines, Di Maria has been right beside his compatriot for all of these years. Messi did make his debut three years earlier, though.

The 2024 Copa America tournament will run from June 20th to July 14th in the United States, with several CONCACAF teams also getting the chance to compete in the 48th edition of the event. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the showpiece and Argentina is very much expected to be there when it's all said and done. Perhaps Angel Di Maria can have the perfect send-off.