By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Lionel Messi can finally tick off the last checkmark in terms of his career accomplishments. After Argentina defeated France in the World Cup Final, Messi was finally able to lift the trophy he’s been coveting for 17 years and more than 170 appearances in an Argentina kit. After getting his taste of World Cup glory at long last, Messi’s immediate reaction was captured, during which he exchanged hugs with several members of Argentina’s coaching staff, and of course, longtime friend and former teammate Sergio Aguero.

Hugs all around for Lionel Messi, who finally lands that elusive World Cup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yyY68BkZoY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

Overcome with emotion, Messi couldn’t stop smiling as he exchanged embraces with his coaches, while Aguero stood happily alongside him, congratulating him on the accomplishment.

Shortly after, Messi and his teammates ran to the Argentina fans and joined them in a chant while celebrating their victory.

THE PARTY MIGHT NEVER STOP FOR MESSI AND ARGENTINA 🎉🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/G1QpOlgZ56 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

At long last, Lionel Messi is a World Cup champion, and you can bet your bottom dollar he’s going to soak up every moment of it. After all, this is the one trophy that’s eluded him throughout his esteemed career, and in what may very well be his final World Cup appearance, Messi played a key role in delivering Argentina the victory.

The party is just getting started for the Argentinians, as they’ll return home to a king’s reception following their heroics in Qatar. The entire country was desperate to see Lionel Messi hoisting the World Cup trophy, and Argentina’s victory in one of the greatest games in the history of the sport will never fade from the minds of his supporters.

What a moment for the greatest to ever do it, as Lionel Messi is officially a World Cup champion.