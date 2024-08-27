Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese is stepping into the podcasting arena with her new show, Unapologetically Angel, Complex reports. Announced on August 27, the podcast will debut on September 5, with fresh episodes arriving every Thursday. Reese joins a roster of prominent athletes who have ventured into media, including LeBron James, Micah Parsons, and Travis Kelce.

Angel Reese, known for her impressive career at Maryland and LSU, sees podcasting as a new way to connect with fans and explore different aspects of her life. “It’s another way for me to connect with my fans and reach new audiences I wouldn’t necessarily have before,” she shared with Complex. “I can’t wait to share a different side with listeners and have them come on this ride with me.”

Podcast Focus and Ambitious Plans

Reese’s podcast will be part of Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast Network, which is affiliated with Playmaker HQ. Unapologetically Angel aims to provide a platform for “authentic and unfiltered conversations,” covering topics from basketball insights to fashion trends and entertainment news. Reese plans to keep the show versatile, reflecting her diverse interests and personal experiences.

Her podcast will feature co-host Maya Reese and promises a range of guests from various industries. “I really want to have guests across all different industries on the show– sports, music, entertainment, business, creators, and more,” Reese explained. She has high-profile guests in mind, including Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Cardi B, indicating her ambitious approach to the show’s future.

This podcast launch coincides with a remarkable rookie season for Reese, drafted as the No. 7 pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her standout performance includes setting a new league record for consecutive double-doubles and becoming the fastest player to achieve 20 double-doubles. As Reese makes waves on and off the court, Unapologetically Angel promises to be an exciting extension of her growing influence and versatility.