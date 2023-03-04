After a breakout season with the No. 4 LSU Tigers, Angel Reese did not appear as one of the 15 players named on the Wooden Award Finalists list. Here is the full list.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Haley Jones, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Ta’Niya Latsonc, Florida State

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Diamond Miller, Maryland

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Alissa Pili, Utah

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville

Reese took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter, only tweeting the word “bet.”

Reese’s absence on this list is perplexing. As the primary reason the Tigers have been able to get over the hump this year, the sophomore transfer from Maryland seemed like a shoe-in to be not only a player worthy of consideration of being named to the top-15 list but a contender for the award itself.

According to Her Hoops Stats’ database, Reese ranked in the 100th percentile in points, field goals made, free throws made and total rebounds. She is also the only player from the 2009-10 season to average at least 23 points, 15 rebounds, one steal and one block per game in a single season. Reese accomplished this while leading the Tigers, who went 29-1, to the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press’ top-25 rankings.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark headline the list after another season where the two have been the primary players linked to the award. Boston led the Gamecocks to a 30-0 record while Clark nearly averaged a triple-double for the Hawkeyes, who have been in and out of the AP’s top-5 rankings this season.