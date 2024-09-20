Angel Reese's rookie season with the Chicago Sky proved historic, showcasing her incredible talent and potential. Despite an early end due to a wrist injury, Reese made a significant impact on the court, earning a spot on the WNBA All-Star team. Known for her rebounding prowess, especially on the offensive boards, Reese quickly established herself as one of the league's standout players, Thespun reports.

Her season may have ended sooner than hoped, but Reese’s performance generated excitement among fans and analysts alike. With the Sky unable to make the playoffs this year, supporters remain optimistic about her future. The team plans to return in 2025 with a rejuvenated roster, and if Reese can continue to build on her strong rookie performance, more accolades and All-Star appearances await her.

Looking for Love in All the Right Places

Off the court, Reese is on a quest for love, and she isn't shy about her specific preferences. On a recent episode of her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese opened up about her ideal partner, revealing that she has a clear type: tall athletes, particularly NBA players. “He got to be tall,” she stated, specifying heights of 6'7″ or 6'8″. This leaves her with a rather exclusive pool of potential suitors, as her dating history shows she prefers fellow athletes.

Previously linked to Florida State guard Cam’Ron Fletcher, Reese emphasized that she only dates athletes, which may limit her options. During the podcast, singer Mariah the Scientist even offered to leverage her connections to help Reese find suitable options, promising to get her a list of potential NBA suitors.

As the conversation unfolded, Reese also touched on the challenges of dating within the same profession. She shared that her love language is “quality time,” which can complicate relationships with fellow athletes who have demanding schedules. Balancing their commitments often proves challenging, but Reese remains hopeful about finding someone who shares her passion for sports and understands her lifestyle.

With her unique combination of talent, charisma, and a growing presence in the WNBA, Angel Reese continues to draw attention both on and off the court. As she navigates her dating life, NBA players may want to pay attention—after all, her impressive rookie season has made her a prominent figure in the sports world, and her preferences are sure to keep fans and potential suitors talking.