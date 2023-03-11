Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Angela Bassett is a popular actress who has appeared in various projects such as Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Contact, Strange Days, Avengers: Endgame, Olympus Has Fallen, and many others. She is a two-time Oscar nominee, a six-time Primetime Emmy Awards nominee, and a two-time Golden Globes Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Angela Bassett’s net worth in 2023.

Angela Bassett’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $25 million

Angela Bassett’s net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Angela Bassett was born on August 16, 1958 in New York City. She attended Boca Ciega High School. After graduating from high school, Bassett attended Yale University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in African American Studies. Shortly after earning her college degree, Bassett entered Yale School of Drama to become a Master of Fine Arts.

While she had all the tools to succeed in an acting career, Bassett initially shelved her dream and pursued odd jobs to make a living. She previously worked as a receptionist for a beauty salon and as a photo researcher.

Fortunately, Bassett eventually followed her dreams by first appearing in various plays and theatre. In 1975, Bassett earned her first acting role in the TV series called Ryan’s Hope. 10 years later, Bassett became a fixture in the television screens after appearing in Search for Tomorrow, Spenser: For Hire, The Cosby Show, Liberty, and Doubletake.

In 1986, Bassett made her big screen debut in the film called F/X, as a TV Reporter. Around this time, Bassett moved to Los Angeles in order to earn bigger roles which proved to be worth it. Bassett would appear in TV projects such as A Man Called Hawk, Flash, Equal Justice, and many others.

In 1991, Bassett had a notable performance in the film Boyz n the Hood as Reva Styles. Acting alongside Laurence Fishburne and Cuba Gooding Jr., the film would go on to gross $57 million around the world. Bassett would earn Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Awards Circuit Community Awards.

One year later, Bassett took on a starring role as Betty Shabazz in the biographical film called Malcolm X. Here, Bassett played opposite action star Denzel Washington. The film would gross $48 million worldwide. But more importantly, Bassett earned her first NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

But while she received distinctions for these films, Bassett’s popularity grew larger after starring as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. For making Tina Turner come to life, Bassett earned her first Oscar nomination Best Actress in a Leading Role. She was also paid $250,000 for the leading role.

Since then, Bassett became a fixture in the cinemas. In the 2000s, she appeared in films such as Sunshine State, Masked and Anonymous, Mr. 3000, Disney animated hit Meet the Robinsons, Gospel Hill, Nothing But the Truth, and many more. Based on reports, Bassett earned $3.5 million per movie during this time.

In the 2010s, Bassett would appear in some more notable films such as Green Lantern, This Means War, Olympus Has Fallen, and TV projects BoJack Horseman and American Horror Story. According to sources, Bassett potentially earned as much as $150,000 per episode for her appearances in the horror television series American Horror Story. Furthermore, Bassett also received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for playing Desiree Dupree and Maria Laveau in the horror flick.

But among her roles, Bassett’s next biggest role came in 2018 when she portrayed Queen Ramonda in MCU’s Black Panther. The record-breaking MCU movie would go on to gross $1.3 billion worldwide. Bassett reprises the role two more times in Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second installment of Black Panther, Bassett would garner more praise as an actress. She earned another Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. As per reports, Bassett was also paid $350,000 for making Queen Ramonda come to life. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a box-office hit, collecting a whopping $181 million during its opening weekend release.

After making her mark in MCU’s Black Panther, Bassett also starred as Athena Grant in the action-thriller series 9-1-1. According to Vanity Fair, the two-time Oscar nominee is getting paid $450,000 per episode. As a result, the pay makes Bassett one of the highest-paid actresses of color. For her work as Athena Grant in 9-1-1, Bassett earned Best Actress in an Action Series at the Critics Choice Super Awards. She also earned another NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Angela Bassett’s net worth in 2023?