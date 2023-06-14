The Los Angeles Angels have boasted top-tier star power for several years, but it hasn't turned into much team success. That finally appears to be changing after a mediocre start to the Angels' 2023 season, and it should result in Los Angeles having several players named to the MLB All-Star Game.

The Angels are 38-31 through their first 69 games, on pace for an 89-win season. Staying on that track would give Los Angeles its best finish in nine years. The 2014 campaign was the last time that the Angels made the playoffs. Throughout their postseason drought, the Angels have been able to get All-Star appearances and MVP seasons from their best players.

There's a strong chance that five of the last 10 MVP seasons will belong to the Angels by the end of the 2023 campaign. Shohei Ohtani was advertised to be the modern-day version of Babe Ruth. He's somehow managed to exceed expectations since coming over from Japan. Mike Trout has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in MLB history, and he's coming off yet another top-10 MVP finish.

How do Ohtani and Trout compare to the other 2023 MLB All-Star candidates in the American League? Have any other Angels been good enough to earn a roster spot for this year's game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 11?

Let's take a look at three Angels players who must be All-Stars in 2023.

Angels SP Shohei Ohtani

There isn't a more obvious All-Star than Ohtani. The Angels' two-way star is the best player in baseball, almost certainly headed for his second AL MVP award of the last three seasons. Ohtani is having his best season at the plate in the big leagues. He deserves to be voted to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game as a hitter, along with being selected by the league's coaches and players for the work he's done as a pitcher.

Let's start with Ohtani the hitter. Through 67 games, he leads the AL with 20 home runs and 156 total bases. His .296 batting average and .373 on-base percentage are both good for eighth in the league. Only the injured Aaron Judge ranks ahead of Ohtani and his .600 slugging percentage. Ohtani is even tied for 14th with 10 stolen bases, making him the complete package as a hitter.

Ohtani's pitching stats are also among the AL's best. He's 5-2 with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Ohtani's 102 strikeouts are the second-most in the league. The Angels' star has surrendered a league-low 5.3 hits per nine innings. Given his contributions in both aspects of the game, Ohtani should be an automatic All-Star selection even if he missed the final month before the break finally arrives.

Angels CF Mike Trout

Based on Trout's 2023 stats alone, arguments can be made that the Angels' starting center fielder should not be an All-Star. By his standards, Trout is having an unremarkable year. His .255/.358/.473 splits all represent the worst numbers since his first full MLB season. Despite his declining production, Trout still should be part of this year's Midsummer Classic.

The MLB All-Star Game is supposed to feature the biggest names in baseball. Trout has undeniably had the best individual career of any everyday player since he was a rookie in 2012. With the Angels finally relevant as a potential contender, it would be a shame for fans to be robbed of seeing Ohtani and Trout play together on the national stage. Who knows if MLB will ever see it happen in October?

A large majority of MLB players would be thrilled to have Trout's stats. Trout's .831 OPS is good for 15th in the AL. He's tied for seventh with 14 home runs. If there's any doubting his value to the Angels, Trout's 2.2 WAR ranks 10th among all AL players and fifth among outfielders.

Angels RP Carlos Estevez

While the Angels' All-Star players are headlined by two of the biggest names in the sport, casual baseball fans might not know much about Los Angeles' third candidate. In his first season as the Angels' closer, Carlos Estevez has emerged as one of the best relievers in the entire league.

Estevez has posted a 1.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 innings. He's been perfect in save opportunities, closing out 18 games in 18 chances. Only Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has more saves. Clase also has four losses on his resume and an ERA that's nearly twice as high as Estevez's ERA.

Estevez is 15th in WAR, a remarkable ranking for a relief pitcher who only throws one inning per appearance. Baltimore pitcher Yennier Cano is the only AL reliever who ranks ahead of Estevez. Anchoring the league's fourth-best bullpen, Estevez is one of the biggest reasons why the Angels have a chance to end their playoff drought.