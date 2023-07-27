After weeks of deliberation and internal discussion, the Los Angeles Angels have made their decision. Superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani is going nowhere. The Angels will look to push for a playoff spot in what could be Ohtani's final season in an Angels uniform.

The Angels entered play Wednesday just four games out of a wild card spot in the American League. They also find themselves six and a half games back of the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Los Angeles did not play Wednesday as their game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed.

This might be the team's last chance to make a playoff push with their current core. Ohtani hits the open market this coming winter. And Mike Trout is not getting any younger. It's understandable the Halos want something to show for having these two on their roster at the same time.

With the decision to buy on August 1, we now know that Los Angeles is likely to trade off a few younger players for immediate help. So, let's take a look at three prospects the Los Angeles Angels could move at the MLB trade deadline to fill out the roster for their postseason push.

3) Right-handed pitcher Luke Murphy

Murphy joined the Angels organization as a fourth-round pick in 2021. He pitched well in Double-A a season ago but isn't having as great a season this year. However, there is potential with the 23-year-old right-hander.

Murphy mostly throws a two-pitch mix. He has a fastball that averages 95 miles an hour but can reach as high as 97. This pitch has good rising action that can throw hitters off balance. The 23-year-old also has a slider that sits in the mid-80s and can generate swinging strikes.

Murphy is a bit of a project for any acquiring team, as his command is an issue. However, this is a prospect who could eat innings out of a team's bullpen sooner rather than later. If the command issues can be worked out, there might be something here.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2) Right-handed pitcher Walbert Urena

Urena joined the Angeles organization as an international free agent in March 2021. He made his debut in the US last season, pitching in rookie ball. Urena pitched well in 2022 but is having some ups and downs in 2023 in Single-A.

Urena has two main pitches. His fastball clocks in around the high-90s, with the pitch reaching as high as 102 miles an hour on the radar gun. The 19-year-old also throws a mid-80s changeup that features pretty good movement. Also of note is a low-80s slider, though that's a bit of a work in progress.

Urena has no issue striking guys out. However, he also has no issue giving out free passes. He is just 19 years old, so an acquiring team can take their time developing him. While Murphy projects as a bullpen piece, Urena could find himself in a starting rotation in the big leagues if everything goes right.

1) Catcher Edgar Quero

Quero, like Urena, joined the Angels as an international free agent. He signed in February 2021 and made it to Single-A that season. Quero had a pretty solid year in Single-A last year and now plays in Double-A.

Quero is one of the team's very top prospects. However, he may be blocked. Logan O'Hoppe is seen as the team's catcher of the future. He got off to a nice start in the majors before going down with an injury.

If the Angels are looking to buy, Quero might be the team's most valuable trade asset. Promising catchers who can produce well offensively don't grow on trees in baseball. Trading Quero could be what helps push them into the playoffs while Shohei Ohtani is still around.