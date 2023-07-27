Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels has been a major talking point ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, with the Halos facing quite the predicament of whether to trade their superstar or keep him and risk the possibility of the Japanese pitcher potentially walking away in free agency for nothing.

In a major decision, though, the Angels have reportedly taken Ohtani off the trade market as they look to make a push for the playoffs. In a corresponding move, they will also reportedly take the buyers stance at the deadline in a bid to improve their roster and surround Ohtani and Mike Trout with more talent.

“Shohei Ohtani is off the trade market. After fielding various trade offers for Ohtani and holding internal discussions the past two days, the Angels decided late Wednesday afternoon not only to hold Ohtani but also to be buyers in advance of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the club’s decision,” Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is definitely an intriguing decision for the Angels considering their situation with Shohei Ohtani. The 29-year-old is going to be a free agent after the season and is widely expected to receive massive contract offers from multiple bidders. With that said, it will surely be difficult for LA to re-sign him.

The Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014, so it's understandable why they are also determined to end that eight-year playoff drought. Not to mention that their recent winning run–bagging six wins in their last seven games–has put them well in contention for a wild card spot in the American League. If it's indeed Ohtani's last year with the franchise, LA is certainly looking to take advantage and make the most of it.

Of course a lot of things can happen in the offseason and the Angels can think about that once free agency starts. For now, clearly, the Angels are focusing on what's in front of them and that's the postseason.