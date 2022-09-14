Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss.

“Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with Kansas City for the longest streak in MLB (KC finished .500 in 2016) — if you take away 2020 shortened season Miami (2009) and San Diego (2010 (will go over .500 this year)) have longer runs,” Ward shared on twitter.

The Angels were surprisingly one of the better teams in baseball during the 2000’s decade. They won their first and only franchise World Series championship in 2002. The Angels then made the playoffs in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, and 2009. They snuck back into the postseason in 2014 following a 4-year hiatus. But they have failed to make it back since.

LA’s 7th consecutive losing season will only add more fuel to the flame in reference to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout trade rumors. Trout and Ohtani’s generational talents are being wasted in Anaheim.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report echoed the feelings of most non-Angels fans in a recent article. He stated that the Angels need to deal Trout this offseason.

Various other reports have suggested Shohei Ohtani could be traded sooner rather than later as well.

Trading Ohtani and Trout could be the refresh the team needs. The organization would receive a haul of prospects in return for both players which could lead to a winning product within a few years.

It is a difficult time to be a fan of the Angels. It will be interesting to see what the franchise decides to do with Trout and Ohtani over the offseason.