Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout posted a Twitter message to honor Memorial Day.

“Grateful for the brave men and women who sacrificed for our nation,” Trout said. “Today and everyday we remember them… #MemorialDay

Trout and the Angels will face the Chicago White Sox on Memorial Day Monday at 5:10 p.m. PT. The game will be televised by FS1.

This is the first of three straight games for the Angels (28-26) against the White Sox (22-33) in Chicago.

The Angels lost their last three games against the Miami Marlins after they had won six of seven contests. Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost three of their last four games after they had won six of nine.

Los Angeles currently ranks fourth in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers (33-19), defending World-Series champion Houston Astros (31-21) and Seattle Mariners. It is looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The White Sox rank second-to-last in the AL Central with a 22-33 record.

In his 13th season with the Angels, Trout is batting .278. He has hit 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

Trout’s OPS is .888, which ranks No. 20 in the MLB.

Mike Trout is considered one of the best — if not the best — players in the league. His voice carries a lot of weight, especially as the league looks to honor veterans on Memorial Day.

Chicago’s top player at the plate has been centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. He has batted .271 with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs. His OPS is .836.

Monday is the first time the Angels and White Sox have faced this season. In 2022, the Angels won four of seven games.