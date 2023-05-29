Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

It’s Monday 5/29 Memorial Day and we have a full slate of baseball starting at 1:05 P.M. ET in Baltimore as the Baltimore Orioles host the Cleveland Guardians to start their series. There is a chock-full of great value on today’s prop bets so let’s take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Monday, May 29th.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Hits: +280

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ Runs: +190

Mike Trout to Record 2+ Hits: +260

Paul Goldschmidt to Record 2+ Hits: +185

Ronald Acuna to Record 2+ Hits: +160

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Hits: +280

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in baseball and he showed that yesterday against the Oakland Athletics as he had 2 hits which both were home runs. He has been exceptional against right-handed pitchers all season long hitting .270 with 9 home runs and 26 RBIs.

He gets to take on Sonny Gray who has had a career resurgence this year with a 4-0 record and 1.82 ERA but his numbers against left-handed batters continue to loom giving up .264 this season. Alvarez is averaging 2.1 hits per game this season, and he has a career batting average of .312 against right-handed pitchers.

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ Runs: +190

Aaron Judge has been on a tear lately, and he is expected to have another big game against the Mariners on Monday. In the series against the Padres, Judge hit .333 (4-12) with 3 runs, 1 home run, and 2 RBIs. Judge is batting .291 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .315 with a .969 OPS against right-handed pitchers, like Bryce Miller.

Bryce Miller has been very well so far this season with a 3-1 record and a nifty 1.15 ERA through 5 starts this season. What isn’t going well for him is his low swinging strike rate which is at a measly 10.7%. This will give Judge ample opportunities to get a hit and get himself on base to get some runs on the board.

Mike Trout to Record 2+ Hits: +260

Mike Trout is finally finding his stride as we continue this season. In the series against the Marlins, where the Angels were swept, Trout hit .333 (4-12) with 2 walks and 1 RBI. On the season Trout is hitting .278 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs and gets a pitcher he has had some success against in limited fashion in Michael Kopech.

On the mound for the White Sox is Michael Kopech who is coming off back-to-back shutout performances giving up 0 runs in 15 innings pitched and 19 strikeouts but those were against bottom-feeder offenses in the Guardians and Royals.

He now has to take on one of the premier lineups in baseball and face off against Mike Trout who will be smashing the ball against him. Seeing as Kopech gives up a ton of hard contact with an exit velocity of 83.5 MPH and balls being hit at 95+ MPH at a 25.8% rate Trout should feast when Kopech tries to point the strike zone.

Paul Goldschmidt to Record 2+ Hits: +185

Paul Goldschmidt had himself a series against the Cleveland Guardians. He is coming off a 2-4 game where both hits were for extra bases, 1 double, and 1 home run. During the series, he hit .333 (4-12) with 1 walk and 1 home run. On the season he is hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs.

Today will be a bullpen game for the Kansas City Royals who have the 3rd worst bullpen ERA in the majors with a 4.86 ERA and they have also given up the 4th most hits with 204 hits which 25 (12%) of those were home runs. Goldschmidt should be able to keep his hot streak going in this matchup against one of the worst teams in the majors this Monday afternoon.

Ronald Acuna to Record 2+ Hits: +160

Ronald Acuna has been on fire as of late and is coming off his best game of the season where had recorded 4 hits while driving in 3 runs. He is now hitting .555 (5-9) in his last two games against the Phillies and that momentum should carry over to start this series against the worst team in baseball, the Oakland Athletics.

Paul Blackburn will be making his season debut after being put on the disabled list to start the season. Blackburn was one of the bright spots of the Athletics rotation last year being named to the 2022 All-Star team but he gets a daunted lineup in his first start of the season. In his last 4 rehab starts he has given up 24 hits, 13 earned runs, and 3 home runs which doesn’t bode well for him.

Being as Acuna is one of the hardest hitters to get out, you can expect him to hit off Blackburn early and often in this matchup. It is hard to expect a long outing for Blackburn in this game as well which will give Acuna ample opportunities to smack some balls against the league’s worst bullpen.