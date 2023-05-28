Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While the Los Angeles Angels hold a positive 28-25 record, they’re still six games back in the AL West. To gain some extra firepower, the Angels have turned to one of the better prospects in their farm system.

Los Angeles has called up Ben Joyce, via MLB Pipeline. The right-hander is currently ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the Angels organization, via Pipeline.

Joyce will be making a big jump to the majors as he has yet to appear above the AA level. However, he possesses a fastball not many other pitchers can touch. While at Tennessee, Joyce threw the fastest pitch in college baseball history at 105.5.

His success with the Volunteers led him to being drafted by the Angels in the third-round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Joyce was immediately sent to the AA level, where he has appeared in 27 games. He holds a 3.45 ERA and a 44/17 K/BB ratio.

Joyce will be joining Los Angeles’ bullpen. The Angels are tied for ninth in the MLB with their 3.70 bullpen ERA. While they’ve been overall solid, LA’s bullpen ranks 21st in strikeouts with 189.

Ben Joyce will certainly bring some strikeout potential to the Angels. While he hasn’t been a professional baseball player for long, Joyce’s velocity makes him an intriguing pitcher right out of the gate. There’s a chance he struggles at first, simply making the jump from AA to the MLB. However, the Angels certainly believe in him.

With Shohei Ohtani set to be a free agent, the Angels will do anything they can to pursue a World Series. Joyce will be the team’s latest addition as the flamethrower looks to give LA and added spark.