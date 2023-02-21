Albert Pujols is back at camp with the Los Angeles Angels, but it is not as a player this time, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. He is attending this week as a guest instructor, and is part of the organization again, fulfilling his 10-year personal-service contract.

Albert Pujols signed a 10-year personal-services contract with the team when he retired after the 2022 season. Pujols will work with young players at the Angels’ academy in the Dominican Republic as well, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

This is not the first time Pujols signed a 10-year contract with the Angels. He signed a 10-year $240 million contract with the team after the 2011 season. He was released in the final year of that contract in 2021, when was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season, which ended up being the final year he played.

It is a big season for the Angles, as it is the last year of Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the team. Mike Trout said he would do all it takes to convince him to stay. The Angels putting it together and contending this season could go a long way to convincing Shohei Ohtani to re-sign.

Mike Trout could be a big part of that, as well as some of the players the Angels brought in this offseason.

For now, the Angels will try to get ready for the season in spring training, with a familiar face in Pujols hoping to contribute in some way.