The Los Angeles Angels have added a veteran presence to their infield, agreeing to a one-year, $5 million contract with third baseman Yoán Moncada, pending a physical. The deal, first reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, gives Moncada a fresh start after an injury-plagued tenure with the Chicago White Sox.

Moncada, who turns 30 in May, was once one of baseball’s top prospects and showed flashes of stardom early in his career. His best season came in 2019 when he hit .315 with 25 home runs, leading to a $70 million extension with the White Sox. However, injuries and inconsistent play have plagued him in recent years. Over the last three seasons, he has slashed just .236/.291/.387 while appearing in only 208 games.

The White Sox declined Moncada’s $25 million club option after a disastrous 2024 season in which he played just 12 games due to a significant left adductor strain. He returned briefly in September but took only one at-bat before being shut down for the rest of the year.

Yoan Moncada searches for stability and a change of environment with the Angels

Now, Moncada joins an Angels team looking for stability at third base. With Anthony Rendon struggling to stay on the field—playing in less than a third of the team’s games over the past four seasons—Los Angeles needed an alternative at the hot corner. While Moncada’s recent track record raises concerns, the Angels are hoping a change of scenery and manager Ron Washington’s leadership can help him regain his form.

“Yoán Moncada to Angels. $5M. Could be good spot for Moncada under Ron Washington,” Heyman posted on X formerly Twitter.

The Angels had been active early in the offseason, acquiring outfielder Jorge Soler and signing pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, but they had not made a significant move in months. Moncada’s addition adds depth to an infield that also includes Luis Rengifo at second base and Zach Neto at shortstop. However, Neto’s status for Opening Day remains uncertain following offseason shoulder surgery, meaning Moncada’s longtime White Sox teammate Tim Anderson, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels, could also factor into the mix.

Moncada had drawn interest from the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Cubs this offseason. Chicago reportedly offered him a one-year, $3 million deal, but he ultimately chose the Angels’ higher offer.

With a career slash line of .254/.331/.424, Moncada has shown the ability to be a productive hitter when healthy. The Angels are betting that a lower-pressure environment and a fresh opportunity can help him bounce back in 2025. If he can stay on the field and recapture some of his past success, Moncada could provide a much-needed boost to the Angels’ lineup.