The 2024 Chicago White Sox were the worst team in baseball history. Their 121 losses were more than every team in AL/NL history and the future is still bleak. They made the first steps to tearing down the roster this offseason on Friday. The White Sox announced that Yoan Moncada is a free agent after they declined the club option.

“The White Sox have declined the $25-million club option on third baseman Yoán Moncada ($5-million buyout),” they posted on social media.

Moncada came to the White Sox from the Boston Red Sox as the key piece of the Chris Sale trade. He was moved from second base to third early in his career and had a few solid seasons. He received MVP votes in 2019 thanks to a .915 OPS and 25 home runs. Since then, injuries have been a concern. Moncada only played 12 games this season and 29 the year before.

If he can stay healthy, a team will be happy with his offensive production. Since he led the league with 217 strikeouts in 2018, he has brought his K-Rate down. That number declined 8% from 2018 to 2021, both full seasons. He was a key part of the 2021 AL Central Champion White Sox team. Moncada played 144 games and led the team with 33 doubles.

Potential landing spots for White Sox's Yoan Moncada

The White Sox are moving on from Moncada for a variety of reasons. They likely want to make their team cheaper as they head into a rebuild, he is constantly hurt, and they do not give out big-money contracts. On the flip side, Moncada has a chance to revitalize his career by going to a winning team and staying healthy. He won't get a big deal because of the injury issues but would fit in many places.

Moncada has had some solid seasons as an infielder and does not need to be a designated hitter to succeed. That opens up anyone who does not land Alex Bregman. The Astros' legend is a free agent and may not be returning to Houston. If he does not, maybe the Astros will go after Moncada. What makes more sense is lower-market teams swooping up Moncada while the big fish fight over Bregman and Juan Soto.

The Pirates and Reds seem like prime candidates to make this move. They are both looking to power out of lengthy rebuilds, don't traditionally spend a ton of money, and could use a veteran presence. The Reds are flush with young infielders, so he would be a DH there and would get more run at third in Pittsburgh.