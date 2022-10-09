‘Best baseball player I think anybody has ever seen’: Angels manager Phil Nevin drops fire take on Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s 2022 season was one of a kind. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar had a Cy Young Award-caliber season while also being one of the best hitters in all of baseball. With a 2.33 ERA, a league-leading 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, a .875 OPS and 34 home runs, Ohtani’s stats are incomprehensible.

With the way Shohei Ohtani has dominated the sport, it’s becoming common for people to say that he is not just the best player today, but the best ever. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Angels manager Phil Nevin thinks his star is already the best player to ever do it. “

He’s the best baseball player I think anybody has ever seen, to be honest,” Nevin said, via USA TODAY. “I really believe that. All around. I don’t think there’s any argument you can make that he’s not the best baseball player that’s played the game.” As long as Shohei Ohtani is playing like has the last two years, he will have a very, very strong case.

Nevin is not the first person to share this view and he won’t be the last. Shohei Ohtani has firmly established himself as one of the best and most unique athletes ever. Being an All-Star on the mound and at the plate is unprecedented. Even though his longevity is unknown, he has shown over the last two years that a huge workload doesn’t faze him.

Shohei Ohtani may not be repeating as the 2022 American League MVP thanks to Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase. But baseball fans everywhere still know that he is one of the greatest players that baseball has ever seen. The Angels signed him to a record-breaking contract for the 2023 season. If the team can surround him with a winning supporting cast, Shohei Ohtani will be contending for the title of the greatest athlete ever.