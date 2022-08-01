Angels make final Shohei Ohtani decision at MLB trade deadline amid interest from Yankees, others

The Los Angeles Angels were rumored to be trading Shohei Ohtani. The two-way phenom would have returned a massive trade package. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Angels have decided to keep Ohtani. The Yankees and Padres were both linked to the superstar. But despite LA’s struggles, Ohtani will not be moved ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The thought of a Shohei Ohtani trade had many teams fired up. Landing a generational talent such as Ohtani is an opportunity that does not come around too often. However, the Angels will will keep him in the fold for now.

Ohtani is in the midst of a brilliant 2022 season. At the plate, he is slashing .255/.352/.495 with an .847 OPS. He’s blasted 22 home runs, drove in 62 runs, drawn 52 walks, and stolen 11 bases.

On the mound, Shohei owns a 2.81 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP. He is holding opposing hitters to a .210 clip and has struck out 145 batters. He is nearing 100 innings pitched on the season as well.

For a second consecutive season, Shohei Ohtani is firmly entrenched in the AL MVP race. Last year, there wasn’t much debate about his MVP status. But Aaron Judge is producing Babe Ruth and Mikey Mantle-esque numbers for the Yankees this year. The AL MVP race will likely be a two horse race between Ohtani and Judge moving forward.

Following another abysmal campaign, Angels fans can rejoice since the team is keeping Ohtani. But he is someone who could be moved over the offseason or ahead of next year’s deadline due to his looming free agency.