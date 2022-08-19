Angels make Mike Trout’s return official with TikTok pun

Everyone around the MLB world feared the worst when it was revealed Mike Trout was suffering from a rare injury that could put his career in jeopardy. Trout has been MLB’s best player over the past decade. He’s the perfect image of reliability when healthy. So more than just Los Angeles Angels fans were worried about Trout. However, Trout put to rest any rumors of a career-ending injury, as he was officially reinstated from the injured list on Friday, via Angels PR on Twitter.

The Angels used Tik Tok to officially announce his reinstatement with the team.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the video, the fact that Mike Trout is back is incredible news.

In all honesty, Trout has endured an unlucky career. He’s obviously one of the best players in baseball and arguably the most talented player of all-time. But he’s spent his entire career playing for the underwhelming Angels. Mike Trout, despite generally being considered the best player in the game, has played in all of three postseason contests.

Additionally, he’s been hit hard by the injury bug over the past few years. This latest back injury was undoubtedly the most concerning. Angels reporter Sam Blum originally reported that Mike Trout’s injury timetable was unknown. He also shared that the Angels’ head athletic trainer believed Trout may need to deal with this back injury for the remainder of his career.

Fortunately, the Angels’ superstar is healthy enough to rejoin the ball club. Trout will look to end the 2022 season on a high note.