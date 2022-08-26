Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani

The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday.

The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned to Triple-A @SaltLakeBees. In a corresponding move, INF Jared Walsh has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) August 25, 2022

The Angels initially placed Walsh on the 10-day injured list after getting diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

While the Angels did not technically say that the season is over for Jared Walsh, that’s certainly the case since there are fewer than 60 days left in the 2022 MLB regular season. Plus, the Angels are extremely unlikely to make the postseason despite having two of the best players today in the forms of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Walsh was supposed to play a significant role in the Angels’ offense, someone who could provide help for Trout and Ohtani when they signed him to another one-year deal worth $730,000 back in March. He was expected to deliver at the plate in 2022, especially following a season in which he was named an All-Star and slashed .277/.340/.509 with a .850 OPS and 126 OPS+. After 118 games played this season, Walsh’s numbers remain remotely near the ones he posted a year prior. He ends his season batting .215 with a .269 OBP and .374 SLG along with a .642 OPS and 80 OPS+.

The Angels are on a six-game losing streak, and this update on Walsh is another tough pill to swallow for Los Angeles fans who have long suffered the persistent failure of the team’s front office and ownership to put together a roster that will bring them to the postseason.