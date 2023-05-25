Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout made history on Wednesday night, slugging his 362nd career bomb in a win over the Boston Red Sox to officially surpass New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio on the all-time home run list. But instead of talking about creeping up the leaderboard, the outfielder was more interested in discussing the Halos completing their first sweep of the Sox since 2015.

Via MLB.com:

“It’s big-time any time you can get a sweep against a team like that,” Trout said. “They’re a good team over there. They beat us three out of four out there, so it was good to get a sweep. Our starters have been working fast, getting quick outs. And the bullpen, too.”

For what it’s worth, Trout did say it was “special” to soar past DiMaggio. However, he didn’t elaborate any further. At this point in his career, the veteran simply cares more about winning and finally getting the opportunity to compete in the postseason, something that’s only happened once since coming into the big leagues.

Mike Trout and the Angels are actually playing decent baseball so far, sitting at 28-23 in the AL West. They’re just four games behind the division leader Texas Rangers. In fact, Los Angeles has won four in a row as well and seven of their last 10.

Although Trout finished just 1 for 4 in the rubber match against Boston, that one hit was evidently a big one. The 31-year-old is batting .275 on the year with 12 homers and 27 RBI in 47 games. Trout is now 85th on the all-time home run list.