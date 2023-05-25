The Los Angeles Angels are calling up one of their top pitching prospects as Sam Bachman is set to join the team, according to Robert Murray. LA will reportedly use Bachman out of the bullpen.

The Angels took Bachman with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Miami (OH). He’s made 23 starts in the minor leagues over the last three seasons to the tune of a 4.48 ERA.

This season in six starts with Double-A Rocket City, Bachman has a 5.81 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 20 walks. He tossed five scoreless innings in his first start this season but allowed 17 earned runs in the five starts since.

This is an intriguing move by the Angels considering Bachman’s numbers in the minor leagues, but he is a flamethrower that may be better suited in the bullpen. With just 84.1 innings of professional baseball under his belt, Bachman is being thrown into the fire without much experience against MLB-caliber bats.

The Angels’ pitching staff is middle of the pack in terms of ERA, ranking 16th in the league. The bullpen has been very solid, posting the seventh-best ERA so far this season.

LA is one of the hottest teams in the league right now having won four straight games and six of its last seven. At 28-23, they’ve played themselves into the thick of the American League playoff race.

It remains to be seen if Sam Bachman’s stay in the MLB will be long, but the Angels seem to have faith that they can rely on their former No. 1 pick out of the bullpen for the time being.