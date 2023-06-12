The Los Angeles Angels are currently in the thick of the American League wild card hunt, but they have some work to do if they intend on actually making the playoffs this year. As a result, the front office continues to make changes to their roster on a near daily basis, with the latest seeing them surprisingly add former New York Mets All-Star Daniel Murphy to their roster.

Murphy hasn't played in the majors since 2020, when he was with the Colorado Rockies. Murphy retired after the season, but opted to come out of retirement and signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the 2023 season. It wasn't long before MLB teams took note of Murphy, as the Angels quickly moved to sign him to a minor league deal.

Via Michael Pfaff:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Transaction: The Angels have purchased the contract of infielder Daniel Murphy. Taking his spot on Long Island Ducks roster will be infielder Ruben Tejada, who will be activated prior to tomorrow’s (Tues., 6/13) game vs. the Charleston Dirty Birds – congrats Murph and welcome aboard Ruben!”

In his prime, Murphy was one of the best contact hitters in the game, earning three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards for his play. Murphy nearly won the NL MVP award back in 2016 with the Washington Nationals, when he hit .347 with 25 home runs and 104 RBIs, all of which are career-highs.

Considering how Murphy regressed prior to his retirement, and hasn't played for over two years now, the Angels shouldn't expect any sort of massive impact from him. But if Murphy can emerge as a solid option for the team off the bench who can fill in every once in a while, this could end up being a sneaky good move by Los Angeles' front office.