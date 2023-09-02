Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is clearly growing concerned about the team's future. Despite having two of the best players in the game today in him and Shohei Ohtani, the Halos have continuously failed to make significant progress. In fact, they are on their eighth straight losing campaign despite the fan base having high hopes entering the 2023 season.

With that said, the Angels faithful naturally want to hear what Trout has to say about the team's recent and past struggles and where he thinks they go from there. He is set to be a huge part of the franchise for the seasons to come after the 12-year, $426.5 million deal he signed with them back in 2019, so it's only normal for fans to wonder his thoughts on the direction they are heading–or the lack thereof.

Trout understands that; however, he cited that before he gives his opinion, he will need to have a conversation with the Angels' top brass first.

“When it's brought up in the offseason, you've obviously got to talk about it, and think about it,” Trout said on the Angels' future and direction, per The Orange County Register. “I haven't thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is.”

Interestingly, when asked if there's a chance he would ask for a trade amid the team's incompetence, Mike Trout surprisingly sidestepped the question. Of course that won't raise any confidence since Trout didn't really show his commitment as well.

“I'm not even going to comment on that,” Trout said on potentially asking a trade from the LA franchise.

It will be intriguing to see what the Angels do next in order to return to relevance. But if Trout's comments are any indication, the Halos should make steps in the right direction sooner rather than later.