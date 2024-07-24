It's been another injury-plagued campaign for Mike Trout, as he only played in 29 games before he tore his meniscus, meaning he's been working his way back to action ever since then. Trout finally got back on the field for a rehab contest on Tuesday, but he was forced out of the action after just two innings, and fans everywhere were fearing the worst.

Given Trout's injury woes, it was fair to assume that he was going to miss an extended period of time with this setback, but that may not be the case. When asked about the star center fielder, Angels manager Ron Washington implied that Trout could still take the field for his next rehab game on Wednesday night, indicating that this injury scare is not as concerning as it initially seemed.

Via Rhett Bollinger:

“There’s still a chance Mike Trout could DH tonight, Ron Washington said. He’ll be evaluated more today. He felt better as the night went on after being removed with left knee soreness after two innings last night.”

Mike Trout hoping to return to action for the Angels as soon as possible

This is a great update for Trout, as the initial concern was that he was going to miss even more time for the Angels due to this meniscus injury. While it's not like LA needs to rush Trout back into action given they aren't really in contention for a playoff spot, it would be great to see him get healthy and back on the field for his team.

While this may have slightly delayed his return, it seems like Trout has avoided a serious injury, and the Angels will breathe a huge sigh of relief as a result. Everyone will be keeping an eye on Trout's rehab now to see when he plays next, and assuming he makes it through those games unscathed, he should be back in action for Los Angeles sooner rather than later.