Mike Trout unveils thoughts and emotions on passing of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully

Major League Baseball lost one of its true legends on Tuesday, with news that broadcaster Vin Scully had passed away at the age of 94. It was a heavy night across the league that has spilled over into Wednesday. Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout took to Twitter to share his thoughts and prayers for the Scully family.

Vin Scully was a voice in the game of baseball that spread optimism and love. It was an honor to have met him and have him announce my name at @Dodgers Stadium. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Los Angeles community. pic.twitter.com/osuhqAxh1y — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 3, 2022

“Vin Scully was a voice in the game of baseball that spread optimism and love. It was an honor to have met him and have him announce my name at Dodger Stadium. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Los Angeles community,” Trout tweeted Wednesday evening.

Scully came to Los Angeles with the Dodgers way back in 1958 and spent time as their broadcaster for 58 years. He retired in 2016. During that time, he also worked national broadcasts for Major League Baseball, the NFL, the PGA Tour and also worked for NBC Sports from 1983-89.

Mike Trout and Scully obviously share a connection to Southern California. The Angels future Hall of Famer has played his entire career with Los Angeles, even though they were Anaheim for some of it.

Trout was having himself a fantastic season this year before getting hurt once again. That has become a common theme during his career. However, it was reported last week that this particular back injury could cost him the rest of his career. Trout shot that notion down rather quickly, dispelling those rumors as unfounded.

The Angels however are not likely in a rush to bring him back this season. They are 44-59 and 22.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.