In late May, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired relief pitcher Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds. Shortly thereafter, he was saddled with an injury to his left hamstring during his stint with Triple-A-Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, Diaz received the call to move up to the Dodgers, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He will arrive just in time for the Dodgers' scheduled game on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

They are set to conclude the three-game series on Wednesday. Los Angeles is currently 56-36 and in first place in the National League West.

In 2022, Diaz made his major league debut with the Reds. Throughout three seasons, he had an 18-14 record, a 3.21 ERA, 227 strikeouts, and 75 saves.

While in Oklahoma City, Diaz pitched in 20 games. He had a 1-3 record and an ERA of 5.89 along with 3 saves and 19 strikeouts.

His move up to Los Angeles comes when the Dodgers are still one of the best teams, but have been hindered by injuries to their pitching staff.

The relief Alexis Diaz brings to the Dodgers

For all their talent on the mound, the Dodgers have had to work with what they got. Their bullpen has taken a pounding.

Top reliever Evan Phillips is out after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Other notable relievers have been hurt including Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Edgardo Henriquez, Kyle Hurt, and Michael Grove.

As of now, Los Angeles's bullpen is ranked 24th out of 30 teams. Altogether, they have a 4.46 ERA with 28 saves. At this point, they have given up 395 hits, 54 home runs, and 132 RBIs.

When it comes to Diaz, he brings some much needed depth and experience. In 2023, he had a breakout season with 37 saves and made the All-Star team.

The hope is for Diaz to get back to form and help the Dodgers contend for a second straight World Series title.