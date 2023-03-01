Despite having two generational talents in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their team, Los Angeles Angels fans have been singing the blues for years now. Trout knows his team needs to be singing a different tune this season more than any other of his career.

A team with two former MVPs in their prime should, at the very least, be making the playoffs year in and year out. Instead, they have yet to make the playoffs since the arrival of Ohtani in 2018 and haven’t won a single playoff game since 2009, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post:

“This is the year, for sure,” the Angels slugger told The Post on Monday. “This has got to be the year. It’s got to be.”

Mike Trout is still widely considered to be the best baseball player on the planet and yet the limitations of baseball along with lackluster rosters over the years have prevented him from playing in postseason games. He’s generally been reserved despite his lofty status in the league, but this year he knows what’s at stake.

“Especially if we want to keep Shohei [Ohtani],” Mike Trout said. “We win and get to the playoffs, he’d think about it a little bit more.”

Ohtani is one of the few players who can legitimately argued ahead of Mike Trout. Shohei even ranked first on MLB Network’s Top 100 players heading into the season.

If Mike Trout and the Angels were having a hard time finding success with Ohtani, it will be a much greater mountain to climb without his two-way talents.

Despite several seasons falling short in the past, Mike Trout is keeping his spirits high that this will truly be the Angels’ year.

“That’s how I’ve been since I was a kid,” he said. “My parents raised me that way, to always think of the positive. You can’t think of the negative.”