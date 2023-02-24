For much of the 2022 MLB season, the American League MVP debate – and by extension the best player in the league discussion – centered around two players: Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge. While no one can really go wrong with either choice, Judge fans felt vindicated after the 6’7 slugger turned in a historic 2022 season, winning AL MVP in the process by nabbing 28 out of 30 first-place votes.

Nevertheless, that did not sway the MLB Network panel enough to prevent them from voting Ohtani, the dual threat extraordinaire, as the best player in the MLB. Ever the divisive topic, this naturally sparked a plethora of polarizing opinions on social media.

Some Twitter users were incredulous; they couldn’t fathom what kind of season it would take from Aaron Judge to dislodge Shohei Ohtani from the MLB’s apex.

Aaron Judge or any other player could have the most outstanding season and MLB would still rank Ohtani as No. 1 lmao — Angry Cole (@angry_gcole) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, another user said that the league has been extremely biased towards Ohtani.

Absolutely. There has been a extreme Ohtani bias ever since he got into the league. — Joseph “The Demon “Albanese (@DemonEvilMuscle) February 24, 2023

Some argued that Aaron Judge playing nine innings as a position player is more impactful than the Angels star’s contributions on the mound and as a designated hitter.

🥱 sure. Ohtani won’t pitch beyond the 5th inning if he’s lucky.

Judge will play RF all 9 innings. — Kenneth Glantz (@KMcAwsome) February 24, 2023

There remains, however, a consensus of Shohei Ohtani support among a lot of fans.

Ridiculous Ohtani didn’t win mvp. Probably will be the same thing this year. He’ll be a top 10 hitter AND pitcher in the league and people will seriously argue he isn’t the most valuable. — Haywood Jablome (@Haywood80776611) February 24, 2023

Yup. Ohtani can hit AND pitch with the best of them — Cody Keane (@Peachy_Keen94) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, some fans were quick to point out that the MLB was forgetting another Angels player in centerfielder Mike Trout. After all, since breaking into the big leagues in his first full season in 2012, Trout has always played at an MVP level. The only factor putting a damper on his case as MLB’s best player is his inability to remain healthy.

Despite the season Judge had, Trout was legit better. Which is crazy but we need a healthy Trout season so bad — Mattie48TNT (@Mattie48TNT) February 24, 2023

Trout over Judge until Judge can show he can do what Trout has done every year — Maria Estanislao (@LoventimeMaria) February 24, 2023

Which is why he’s so good… I would have Trout ahead of Judge because he’s the greatest in our generation but you can’t argue with Judge having such an amazing season — Dereck (@dgamer0022) February 24, 2023

Trout >>>> Judge and this literally isn’t a debate — 𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒆𝒓 ⚾︎ (@Braves2Dawgs) February 24, 2023

At the end of the day, the margins separating the best baseball players from each other are razor thin. Baseball fans should do themselves a favor and enjoy the performances of some of baseball’s all-time greats without having to put another man down.