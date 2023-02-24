For much of the 2022 MLB season, the American League MVP debate – and by extension the best player in the league discussion – centered around two players: Los Angeles AngelsShohei Ohtani and New York YankeesAaron Judge. While no one can really go wrong with either choice, Judge fans felt vindicated after the 6’7 slugger turned in a historic 2022 season, winning AL MVP in the process by nabbing 28 out of 30 first-place votes.

Nevertheless, that did not sway the MLB Network panel enough to prevent them from voting Ohtani, the dual threat extraordinaire, as the best player in the MLB. Ever the divisive topic, this naturally sparked a plethora of polarizing opinions on social media.

Some Twitter users were incredulous; they couldn’t fathom what kind of season it would take from Aaron Judge to dislodge Shohei Ohtani from the MLB’s apex.

Meanwhile, another user said that the league has been extremely biased towards Ohtani.

Some argued that Aaron Judge playing nine innings as a position player is more impactful than the Angels star’s contributions on the mound and as a designated hitter.

There remains, however, a consensus of Shohei Ohtani support among a lot of fans.

On the other hand, some fans were quick to point out that the MLB was forgetting another Angels player in centerfielder Mike Trout. After all, since breaking into the big leagues in his first full season in 2012, Trout has always played at an MVP level. The only factor putting a damper on his case as MLB’s best player is his inability to remain healthy.

At the end of the day, the margins separating the best baseball players from each other are razor thin. Baseball fans should do themselves a favor and enjoy the performances of some of baseball’s all-time greats without having to put another man down.