Los Angeles Angels 3B Anthony Rendon raised eyebrows after a clubhouse stir during his time on the injured list, and his manager Phil Nevin fired back at the press and critics.

Rendon has not played since July 4th, after fouling a ball off his shin and causing a significant bone bruise. He has also missed two other extended periods this year for a wrist and groin issue. He was in the clubhouse on Wednesday afternoon, and ruffled some feathers when asked how he was feeling.

“I'm not here,” Rendon retorted. He immediately left the clubhouse, according to Sam Blum of the Athletic.

His manager Phil Nevin was quick to come to his defense, adding context to the situation and explaining the frustrations they are all facing.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I get the perception that Anthony doesn't care. I promise you he does. His attitude has not changed since spring training. In all the discussions we've had, he's frustrated by it. Why it's still hurting him and bothering him to do certain things, which certainly he's not been able to do everything he can on the field,” Nevin said per Jeff Fletcher.

The Angels are in desperate need of a boost, so they are hoping to have the former All-Star back soon. They have lost seven of the last 10, and are crashing into fourth place as the trade deadline approaches. Every team is making calls trying to steal superstar Shohei Ohtani away from them, and he has a higher chance to be dealt if the outlook is grim.

“Hopefully we get him back soon. I keep saying soon. I don't know the day. Like I said with his wrist, he came in one day and said ‘I feel better, I'm gonna play.' When that day comes, he'll play,” Nevin finished.