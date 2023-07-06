Anthony Rendon is having a tough season with the Los Angeles Angels, largely because of injuries. He sustained another one on Tuesday when a foul ball hit him in the leg, forcing him out of the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Unsurprisingly, Rendon was ruled out ahead of Wednesday's game versus San Diego.

However, it appears that there's a chance that he could return to action before the end of the week — and before the 2023 MLB All-Star break — with Angels manager Phil Nevin seemingly leaving the door open for such a scenario.

Via Jeff Fletcher of The Orange Country Register:

“Hopefully this thing subsides in the next couple of days and he’ll be fine for L.A., but we’ll reevaluate it after the game tonight, probably again tomorrow sometime and make a decision,” Manager Phil Nevin said before Wednesday’s game against the Padres.

The Angels only have three more games remaining on their schedule in the first half of the 2023 campaign. They will take a rest Thursday before kicking off a two-leg series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium that begins on Friday. If Anthony Rendon is feeling good by then, it's fair to expect him to give it a go in the series opener versus the Dodgers.

Apart from Anthony Rendon, the Angels are also dealing with injuries to their other stars, with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout currently sidelined.

Rendon is batting .236 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 43 games played to date this season.