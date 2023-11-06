Ron Washington has been mentioned alongside Buck Showalter as a managerial candidate for the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are looking for their next manager to replace Phil Nevin. In all reality, the Angels are looking for someone who can lead them to their first playoff appearance since 2014. However, their next manager must also be able to withstand a possible rebuild amid Shohei Ohtani's potential departure in free agency. Veteran manager Buck Showalter has been mentioned as a possibility, but current Atlanta Braves third base/infield coach and former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington is also being listed as a candidate, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

In addition to Showalter and Washington, Heyman listed Gary DiSarcina, Benji Gil, Ray Montgomery, and possibly one or two others as potential candidates. Washington may be the best fit for the Angels though.

Mike Trout, Angels need a good manager

Washington previously managed the Rangers from 2007-2014. He led Texas to a World Series and despite the Rangers falling short, most people around the MLB world were impressed by his performance as Texas' head coach.

Washington is familiar with the AL West and is respected around the league. The Angels haven't had a manager like that since Mike Scioscia, which was also the last time they were consistent playoff contenders.

The Braves have enjoyed Washington's presence on the coaching staff. His versatility as a manager doesn't get overlooked. He's a good third base coach, but his impact has also been felt among Atlanta's infielders.

The 71-year-old should be seriously considered by the Angels. Showalter wouldn't be a bad option either, but one could argue that Washington is the Angels' best option.

That said, the Halos haven't always made the best decisions in previous years. They often don't add the necessary players they need to win, like after 2019 when they obviously needed pitching help but opted to sign 3B Anthony Rendon to a long-term contract instead.

The Angels need to make the right decision this time. Mike Trout has expressed a desire to stay with the team, but one has to wonder if he will consider a trade if the Angels continue to fail to build a competitive roster.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Angels' managerial search as they are made available.