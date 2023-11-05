As the Angels search far and wide for their next manager, Buck Showalter has emerged as one of the favorites for the vacancy.

The Los Angeles Angels are entering their offseason with much more questions than answers. While Shohei Ohtani will be at the top of the franchise's priority list, the Angels are also searching for their next manager.

Buck Showalter has spoken with the Angels about their managerial vacancy, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Furthermore, Showalter is reportedly viewed as one of the favorites for the position.

Showalter is coming off of an embarrassing season with the New York Mets. Entering the season with playoff aspirations, New York finished the year with a 75-87 record; a shocking 29 games out of first place in the NL East. While the Mets dealt with injuries across their roster, the team failed to live up to their spring training hype.

But Showalter won't be defined by a lone season in New York. He has spent 22 years managing at the MLB level. Showalter owns an overall record of 1,727-1.665 and won four Manager of the Year awards. If Los Angeles were to hire Showalter, they would be getting an experienced, yet recently controversial manager behind their bench.

Los Angeles moved on from former manager Phil Nevin after the season. He lasted two seasons with the team, as LA went just 119-149 under him.

Re-signing Shohei Ohtani is at the top of the Angels' offseason wish list. Losing him would put a massive spear through Los Angeles' playoff hopes. But Ohtani or not, the Angels still need a strong manager to lead their team. LA believes Buck Showalter could be that strong manager.