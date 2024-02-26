The Los Angeles Angels need a leader in the starting rotation, and manager Ron Washington believes Griffin Canning can fill that void.
“He stands out in everything he does,” Washington said of Canning. “I said, ‘You’re leader, and I want you to lead. There might be older guys on the pitching staff, but let me tell you something. They don’t handle their business the way you handle yours.'”
The Angels have an intriguing starting rotation. Tyler Anderson is a veteran with potential, while Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers have flashed signs of stardom over the years. Canning features a high-ceiling and could be on the verge of a breakout campaign.
Can Griffin Canning become a star for Angels?
Canning, 27, made his MLB debut in 2019. He struggled for the most part, but took a step forward in 2020.
Canning recorded a 3.99 ERA across 56.1 innings during the shortened 2020 season. In 2021, though, Canning pitched to a lackluster 5.60 ERA.
After not pitching in 2022, Canning returned in 2023 and recorded a 4.32 ERA across 24 starts (127 innings). He added a career-high 139 strikeouts. Canning may be the primary difference-maker in this Halos rotation in 2024, though.
Los Angeles needs pitching depth. If Canning can become a star, or at least perform at a respectable level, the Angels' rotation will look much deeper with Anderson, Sandoval, and Detmers pitching alongside him. Pitchers such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery also remain available in MLB free agency, and the Angels have been connected to Snell.
The Angels' offensive attack will be something to monitor in 2024 as well. Mike Trout is the leader in the lineup but he will need help. A bounce-back season from Anthony Rendon would prove to be instrumental in the Angels proving their critics wrong in 2024.
Again, everything starts with Mike Trout. He was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason but recently confirmed that he wants to remain with the ball club. Trout does want the Angels to sign a star in MLB free agency, though.
If Canning can emerge as a star this year, Trout and the Halos will certainly be excited. Canning features the potential to take the next step, and perhaps Washington's confidence in him will help matters.