Ron Washington echoed Mike Trout's sentiments

Mike Trout ruled out requesting a trade from the Los Angeles Angels as he reported to spring training for the 2024 season, opting to urge the team to sign a top free agent like Blake Snell or Cody Bellinger instead, and manager Ron Washington spoke about Trout's push for the Angels to add free agents.

“He's talked to me about it, and he's talked to the man about it that can make a difference,” Ron Washington said, via Sam Blum of the Athletic. “And now it's up to someone else to make that call. But my comment to that? Keep going Mike.”

Mike Trout has played in just three playoff games in his career with the Angels, losing all three of them to the Kansas City Royals in 2014. Entering his age 32 season, Trout undoubtedly wants to get back to October, even though it is viewed as unlikely for the Angels.

Washington is in his first season as manager of the Angels, and it makes sense that he says Trout should continue to lobby for additions to the roster. Washington has been in baseball a long time, came within one out of winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers, and undoubtedly wants to get back to contention with Los Angeles.

Trout is under contract with the Angels through the 2030 season. While the Angels could keep him through the end of the deal, if the team fails to get into the playoffs this season, it could provide Trout with motivation to request a trade to try to win somewhere else.