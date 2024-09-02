The Los Angeles Angels are currently 18 games behind the AL West leading Houston Astros, good enough for last place in the division. Yet, the future was now at Angel Stadium on Sunday. Behind a strong effort from starting pitcher Caden Dana, who was making his MLB debut, the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2. The victory secured a series win for manager Ron Washington's squad, and Dana made some history along the way. He became the youngest pitcher in franchise history to win his major league debut, something that please the young right hander.

“That's pretty cool hearing that,” Dana stated to the press after the game.

Pretty cool indeed. Winning a major league game is something that many pitchers have never done. To do it on your first try, and at 20 years old, is impressive. He went six innings, and gave up two runs on two hits, striking out four batters. Control was a bit of an issue with four walks, but the results were there.

With Dana and fellow top pitching prospect Samuel Aldegheri also making his debut recently, the time is now to see just how good these young players can be at the major league level. In the midst of a lost season, seeing the next wave of talent is the best thing that Washington, GM Perry Minasian and Angels fans can do.

Caden Dana, Angels hope to finish 2024 season strong

With the debuts of Dana and Aldegheri recently, it's fair to speculate if the Angels will promote more prospects to the majors and see what they can do. Minasian just signed a long-term contract extension, and Washington is in his first season at the helm. So, they can afford to experiment with these youngsters and find contributors for not only the rest of this season, but for the long term as well. Washington discussed Dana's performance with reporters post-game.

“He didn't let any inning affect however it was going, and it shows he has some poise. He proved to himself he can pitch in the big leagues,” Washington said to the press. “He made pitches when he had to. He used his fastball, wasn't able to land his breaking ball as consistently as he wanted to, but landed them when he needed.”

Based on their past pattern of promoting prospects quickly, such as former first-rounders Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto, it wouldn't be surprising to see Christian Moore in Los Angeles before the season ends. The 2024 first rounder has moved at breakneck speed through the Angels system, and is currently at Double-A. Will he join Dana, Aldegheri, Schanuel and others on the major league roster? At this point, what do the Halos have to lose?