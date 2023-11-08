The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly hiring Ron Washington to be the team's next manager after letting go of Phil Nevin.

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly hiring Ron Washington for their open manager job, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Ron Washington previously managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 through 2014 and helped them reach the World Series in 2010 and 2011. Washington had been a coach on the Atlanta Braves' staff since 2017, and now he will be taking over the Angels after Phil Nevin was let go.

In his career with the Rangers, Ron Washington posted a 664-611 record as a manager, according to Baseball Reference. He took over the team when it was losing in 2007 and 2008, and helped them become winners and perennial contenders in the American League. The team was one out away from winning the World Series in 2011 over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Now, Washington joins an Angels team that is seemingly in transition. Shohei Ohtani is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency, and Mike Trout is still great when on the field, but has missed a lot of time for the Angels in recent years.

It will be interesting to see how Washington leads the Angels with Mike Trout still around and Shohei Ohtani not around. The team will have to get creative to find a way to contend over the next few years.

Washington is respected for his experience in the game, and is said to have a big part in the success the Braves in recent years, and the Angels are hoping he can bring some of that success over. The roster still needs work, but the Angels have their dugout leader after letting Phil Nevin go.