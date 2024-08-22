The Los Angeles Angels are enduring yet another miserable season. The Angels lost three-time MVP Mike Trout for the season with a torn meniscus and the team is also without the services of infielder Luis Rengifo who’s done for the year following wrist surgery.

Los Angeles is 19 games below .500 and 14.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West, entering play on Thursday. Yet despite the brutal season, the Angels decided to keep general manager Perry Minasian in charge of the club, signing him to an extension, per Angels insider Jeff Fletcher on X. The terms of the deal are unknown at this time.

Minasian became the Angels GM in 2020 and was at the end of his original four-year deal. Despite inheriting two of the best players in the game in Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels failed to produce a winning season with Minasian at the helm. The team is on pace to finish with its fifth-straight losing season since Minasian was installed as GM. The Angels’ best finish under Minasian was a 77-85 campaign in 2021. Including 2024, he has a 303-370 record as general manager.

Prior to the 2024 season, Minasian was confident that the Angels would be able to retain Ohtani when the two-time MVP entered free agency. Of course, the Angels lost the generational player to their cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After losing Ohtani, Minasian hoped to make a splash in free agency but the Angels did little to improve the roster heading into this season. With the team already out of the playoff picture by the trade deadline, the Angels had an opportunity to become sellers and gather prospects for a rebuild.

The team did send their All-Star closer Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies, receiving a couple of solid pitching prospects in return. However, Minasian failed to move other trade chips like Rengifo and Taylor Ward. The lack of action hurt the Angels’ chances of replenishing their farm system, which ranks second worst in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Despite several obvious shortcomings as the Angels’ GM, Minasian’s rise through the ranks is noteworthy. He started as a batboy and became a clubhouse attendant for the Texas Rangers in 1996. Seven years later the organization hired him as a scout. Minasian worked his way up and got his first front office job with the Atlanta Braves in 2017, serving as the team’s assistant GM and then vice president of baseball operations. After four successful years in Atlanta, the Angels hired Minasian as their general manager in 2020.