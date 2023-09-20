Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe Shohei Ohtani should receive a $500 million contract in MLB free agency during the upcoming offseason. Ohtani, who will not pitch in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery, is still expected to get a lucrative amount of money in free agency. Smith explained his reasoning while speaking on ESPN First Take, via Jomboy Media.

“I don't wanna hear any discussions anymore about him (Shohei Ohtani) getting half a billion dollars,” Smith said. “I don't want to hear it! The fact is you can't pitch until 2025. Alright. Secondly, you're going to be compromised in terms of what you are able to do in the field. Number three, Damnit the Angels don't win. When you look at the Dodgers, when you look at the Braves, when you look at various other teams, they ain't got nobody on there making half a billion dollars.

“There's a bunch of empty seats that I see when Shohei Ohtani's pitching, let alone hitting… I'm not giving up that kind of money to him. No, you don't need it.”

Smith continued by explaining how the Angels' lack of winning should impact whether or not a team gives him a $500 million contract.

“If I'm winning without paying somebody a half a billion dollars, why would I go and pay him a half a billion dollars. Especially since you can't pitch until 2025.”

Stephen A. Smith's Shohei Ohtani take reaction

The MLB world didn't agree with Smith's take. Does the famous ESPN analyst have a point though?

Not really.

MLB is different than other sports. Having the best player doesn't always mean that team will win. For example, the Angels struggled to win before Ohtani with Mike Trout on the roster. Despite Trout's elite level of play, the Angels' overall roster wasn't good enough to win consistently.

Ohtani cannot be penalized for the Angels' shortcomings as an organization.

The only semi-valid point Smith makes is Ohtani's injury concern. He won't pitch in 2024, and although he's expected to return in 2025 as a pitcher, there are no guarantees as to how well he will perform on the mound coming off a significant elbow injury.

Ohtani's offensive prowess alone is reason enough to pay him though. He's an extraordinary hitter capable of carrying an offense. Trout received just under $430 million as a hitter alone, so Shohei Ohtani should get $500 million at the very least given his offensive prowess and pitching potential.