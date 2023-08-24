The projections for Shohei Ohtani's next contract have to be recalibrated following the news that he has a tear in his UCL. With his future as a true two-way player in question, the Los Angeles Angels star is no longer a given to receive offers of $500 million-plus in free agency. However, the latest MLB odds suggest that Shohei Ohtani will secure a record-setting contract when he hits the open market.

The over/under for Ohtani's contract is $475.5 million, according to the latest odds at BetOnline. The over and the under both have -115 odds, indicating they the two outcomes have the same chance of coming to fruition. If Ohtani signs a $475 million contract, it would shatter be the largest deal in MLB history.

It's unknown if Ohtani will need Tommy John Surgery or pitch in 2024. He could miss a portion of next season as a hitter, as well. Despite the injury, Ohtani could command a record contract and AAV because of his value at the plate.

Ohtani leads MLB with 44 home runs and a 1.069 OPS. From 2021-2022, the Angels star hit 80 home runs and drove in 195 runs. The odds are that Ohtani will make contributions on the mound in the future in some fashion

Ohtani's teammate with the Angels, Mike Trout, owns the largest contract of all time. He signed an extension with the Angels in 2019 that brought his contract to $426.5 million over 12 years.

Aaron Judge signed the largest contract of any player who actually made it to free agency. After setting the single-season AL record with 62 home runs in 2022, Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the New York Yankees.