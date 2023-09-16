Shohei Ohtani's mysterious absence captivated the MLB world on Friday night after the Los Angeles Angels were defeated by the Detroit Tigers. The Angels declined to provide a reason for his locker getting cleaned out after the game Friday night, but finally gave an explanation Saturday. Ohtani is heading to the injured list with an oblique injury and his season is over, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani heads to IL

It's difficult to refer to the Angels' 2023 season, or at least the second-half of it, as anything but a disaster. The Halos opted to keep Ohtani and buy at the trade deadline. Despite consistently failing to reach the playoffs over the years, they opted to trade top prospects to possibly entice Ohtani to stay in Anaheim.

Instead, the team completely fell apart in August and the Angels placed a number of the players they acquired on waivers late in the month. Meanwhile, Mike Trout was immediately placed back on the injured list after returning, and Shohei Ohtani is dealing with both an elbow and oblique injury.

Unless Ohtani shocks the league and chooses to re-sign with the Angels, there's a chance we may have seen him play his final game in a Halos uniform. It's a potential unfortunate ending to his Angels career.

Now the question is whether or not Ohtani will elect to undergo Tommy John surgery. The surgery isn't guaranteed, but remains a realistic possibility.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Shohei Ohtani as they are made available.