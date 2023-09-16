It appears that Shohei Ohtani might be done with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, if not for good. Shohei Ohtani's locker at Angel Stadium was empty Friday night after the Detroit Tigers handed Los Angeles an 11-2 defeat. The Angels would not tell reporters why Ohtani's locker was almost completely empty, saying that they would provide more information Saturday.

Ohtani didn't play in Friday's game against the Tigers. An oblique injury forced the Angels' star to miss his 11th straight game. But it's Ohtani's UCL injury and his contract status that made Friday's decision so newsworthy.

Ohtani has a torn UCL that has prevented him from pitching for weeks and might require Tommy John surgery. Ohtani's contract with the Angels expires at the end of the 2023 season. With the Angels set to miss the playoffs yet again—they've never made the postseason in six years with Ohtani on the roster—the odds of the two-way star re-signing with Los Angeles seem to be slim.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohtani's personal items were gone from his locker and a packed bag was in the spot where his shoes would normally be, according to ESPN. The news has led fans to speculate that Ohtani is as good as gone from the only MLB organization that he's ever known.

oh he’s definitely a dodger next season — No Need🚬| STREAM ZONE BY JIHYO | (@OnlyW_takes) September 16, 2023

He’s gone — Erin (@_user_erin_) September 16, 2023

We are all looking for clues about whether Ohtani will re-sign with the Angels. Here is another. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 16, 2023

ESPN's Buster Olney suggested that Ohtani's locker might be a clue that he won't re-sign with the Angels.

The Angels declined to move Ohtani at the trade deadline, despite the obstacles they faced in keeping him beyond 2023. Los Angeles actually doubled down in its efforts to show Ohtani that he can win with the organization. The decision couldn't have worked out worse.

The Angels parted with their top prospects and fell even further out of the playoffs. Los Angeles subsequently waived Lucas Giolito and other players they acquired at the deadline.