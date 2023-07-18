It's come to a point where Shohei Ohtani is starting to get mentioned in the same sentence as Barry Bonds. But when you're as great as the Los Angeles Angels superstar unicorn, that's just an ordinary day at the office. Ohtani, who hit a clutch two-run home run in the seventh inning of Monday night's 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in the Bronx, is now part of an exclusive statistical club that features Bonds, Luiz Gonzalez, Aaron Judge, and Chris Davis.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Monday night, Shohei Ohtani became the 5th player since 2000 with 35 HR in their team's first 95 games, joining 2001 Barry Bonds (42), 2001 Luis Gonzalez (37), 2022 Aaron Judge (36) and 2013 Chris Davis (36).”

Sending balls out of ballparks like it's a hobby is barely the only eye-popping thing Shohei Ohtani is regularly pulling off in the 2023 MLB regular season. Apart from leading the majors with 35 home runs, Ohtani is also hitting .306 with a .391 on-base percentage, and .677 slugging percentage. He is also pacing all qualified hitters with a 1.068 OPS. As for his pitching, Ohtani is inside the top five in MLB with 139 strikeouts while also keeping a respectable 7-5 record and a 3.50 ERA.

There is really nothing Ohtani can't do on the baseball field, which is why he is generating a ton of attention long before the winter when he's expected to hit free agency barring an extension deal with the Angels (or with another team).

Ohtani will look to add more to his batting numbers this Tuesday when he and the Angels face off with the Yankees for the second game of the three-leg set in New York.