Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has made history in just his sixth MLB season. Ohtani became just the third player (Mike Trout, Troy Glaus) in Angels franchise history to record multiple seasons with 35 home runs, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Glaus, a member of the Anaheim Angels' 2002 World Series champions, had an incredible two-year run as the MLB world ushered in the 21st century. The slugger had 47 and 41 home runs in the 2000 and 2001 MLB seasons, respectively. He retired after the 2010 MLB season.

On the other hand, Trout, who is in his 13th season in the majors (all with the Angels), has recorded five seasons with at least 36 home runs since 2011.

For his part, Shohei Ohtani sent 46 balls into the stands with his otherworldly swing in 2021. Ironically, Ohtani recently expressed his frustrations with an injured finger and LA's losing ways.

Shohei Ohtani records 35 home runs in a season for the second time

Ohtani's mood changed after he reached the 35-home run mark again in dramatic fashion on Monday. He hit the milestone when he sent New York Yankees reliever Michael King's pitch sailing over Angel Stadium's fence in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The blast tied the game at 3-3. A jubliant Ohtani made one of the biggest bat flips of his historic MLB career as soon as the ball cleared the fence:

Shohei Ohtani's 35th homer ties it! pic.twitter.com/3wccZuxMWn — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2023

Ohtani's home run paved the way for Los Angeles Angels infielder Michael Stefanic's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning. The former promptly upped his career home run total to 162 with one swing of the bat. The Angels prevailed on Ohtani's record-breaking day, 4-3.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is hitting his stride and peaking at the right time. The Japanese slugger will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 MLB season and is slated to get the biggest contract ever. Trade rumors are now picking up as the deadline approaches, and we'll see if the Angels decide to move him or risk losing him for nothing.