As the Los Angeles Angels, losers of six straight games, continue to plummet in the standings, two-way star Shohei Ohtani is ‘frustrated.” Not just by the team's losing, either. Ohtani, who has dealt with a nagging finger injury, was forced to exit his first start since the All-Star break due to the injury once again. Here's what the Angels star, who has once again been the subject of MLB trade rumors, had to say, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“I am frustrated to a certain point. Not just me. But I feel like the whole team is. I feel like it’s only natural when we can’t win games that the frustrations build up.”

Ohtani said it's not just him that is feeling this way about the Angels' losing streak- it's the whole team.

It's not the first time that Ohtani has expressed his frustration with the Angels' losing, as he said in an offseason interview in Japan that he had a “negative impression” of the 2022 season, despite the individual success he enjoyed.

If the Angels' losing wasn't bad enough, add on the fact that Ohtani doesn't seem to be fully healthy.

After strong back-to-back starts featuring 12 and 10 strikeouts to end the month of June, Ohtani has allowed nine earned runs in his last two outings combined.

The Angels star's velocity was down in each of the two starts. He told the media that it's “hard to tell” how serious the injury is, adding that he “hasn't thought” about when his next outing on the mound will be, per ESPN.

If Ohtani remains injured, the Angels' losing is bound to continue. And rival clubs may not be as aggressive working the phones for potential trades for the star.