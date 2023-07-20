The Los Angeles Angels are coming dangerously close to falling out of the playoff picture a few weeks before the trade deadline. But after a series sweep of the New York Yankees, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels are hanging on by the skin of their teeth, inching above .500 to at least remain within striking distance.

Ohtani, in particular, has been on a tear as of late. In fact, in addition to being a top-shelf talent for the Angels on the mound, the 29-year old has been on a hot streak at the plate. To put things in greater perspective, Ohtani has matched Aaron Judge's 2022 pace thus far — and Judge hit a ton of historic milestones along the way.

But on Wednesday night, Shohei Ohtani made history once more, putting him on the brink of surpassing Babe Ruth in this one particular statistic. According to OptaSTATS, the Angels star has now scored at least one run in eight straight games for the third separate time this season, putting him one shy of Ruth's all-time record. The Yankees legend is the only player with more such streaks (four) than Ohtani in the modern era, which is no mean feat.

This is simply a testament to how unique of a player Ohtani is that despite suffering a bit of a drop-off in the pitching department, he remains one of the most impactful players in the league thanks to his elite production at the dish. In 243 less plate appearances than last season, Ohtani has already hit more home runs, and he's on track to demolishing his season best in WAR (per Fangraphs) at the plate.

And Shohei Ohtani's hot-hitting could not have come at a better time for the Angels, especially when they may have a huge decision to make in the coming weeks. Ohtani was already one of the most valuable trade assets in the MLB, but this incredible binge of run production only served to make him more expensive on the market.

Whatever the case ends up being for the Angels, expect Ohtani to continue making history — perhaps even allowing him to surpass Babe Ruth's all-time runs scored streak record.