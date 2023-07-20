The Los Angeles Angels sent the whole fan base into a frenzy after sweeping the New York Yankees and improving their record to go above .500.

After dominating the first two games of the series–winning 4-3 on Monday and 5-1 on Tuesday–the Angels entered Wednesday's contest with a legitimate opportunity to do something they haven't done since 2009: sweep the Dodgers.

Sure enough, they didn't waste the opportunity presented to them. While the Angels were probably more motivated to win the game in a bid to improve their chances of making the playoffs, the complete domination against the Yankees was definitely a huge confidence-booster for the squad.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth played a big role in the win that sealed the Angels' Yankees sweep, registering 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Naturally, LA fans are hyped up, especially since it has been nearly 15 years since they handed the New York franchise such a drubbing.

Here are some of the best reactions from Angels Twitter:

THE ANGELS WIN GAME #49!!!! THE HALOS HAVE SWEPT THE PINSTRIPES!!!! BACK OVER .500 WITH THE HELP OF TAYLOR WARD AND GEEFY!!!! GREAT PITCHING BY SILSETH SECURES THE SWEEP!!!! #LTBU #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/TQSEt0pSDk — cursed (@PlsCursed) July 20, 2023

Shohei Ohtani and the Angels sweep the Yankees for the first time since 2009 🧹 pic.twitter.com/iHSrcJ9W0p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

Angels 7 Yankees 3 That's a sweep! DAAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!! pic.twitter.com/XMAkQOjoQM — Did Da Yankees Lose? (@DAAAYANKEESLOSE) July 20, 2023

@Angels SWEEP @Yankees as "BRONX BOMBERS," strike out 16x today and 42x in the 3 game series…

Halos back OVER .500 for 1st time since JULY 5!!!

LET'S GO!!!!!!#HHFL pic.twitter.com/0tCF5sL0LO — Roger Lodge (@RogerLodge7) July 20, 2023

As for Yankees fans, Tommy Kahnle's meltdown in the dugout amid the defeat basically summed up how they were feeling about the embarrassing moment. It's not a surprise a lot of New York faithful are disappointed, though, especially with the streak they have going against the Angels.

Angels complete the sweep. Yankees lose 7-3 😕pic.twitter.com/2QYjZKqIWs — Pinstripe Strong (@PinstripeStrong) July 20, 2023

For the first time since 2009, the Angels sweep the Yankees and this fan didn't stand a chance 😅 (via @TalkinYanks)pic.twitter.com/CJ9DXMfuHk — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 20, 2023

The Angels improved to 49-48 with the win, putting them just 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. They have also now won four of their last five games, putting them in a good momentum to actually fight for a postseason berth.