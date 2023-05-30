A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Shohei Ohtani is built different. The Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher/slugger is consistently proving that he is a cut above the rest in the big leagues, thanks to his excellence both on the mound and at the plate. He is also one tough baseball player, as further evidenced by the fact that he remains in the game Monday night against the Chicago White Sox even after he got drilled in the shin with a 95 MPH pitch by Michael Kopech in the first inning.

Shohei Ohtani remained in the game after being hit in the leg by a pitch pic.twitter.com/Zf6LRYexs2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 30, 2023

Vinnie Duber of CHGO Sports said that Shohei Ohtani got hit so hard that the impact was heard by people.

Michael Kopech drilled Shohei Ohtani in the shin. Could hear the impact and Ohtani’s pained shout from up here. After a visit from the trainer and testing it out with some jogging, Ohtani stayed in the game, surely to the delight of the many Ohtani fans in attendance tonight.

Shortly after Shohei Ohtani got a walk off of that wild pitch from Kopech, Brandon Drury hit a home run that sent Ohtani and Mike Trout to home plate and put the Angels on top 3-0.

The Angels came into this game against the White Sox following a three-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins at home, and it would have gotten worse for them if Shohei Ohtani got seriously hurt by that pitch. Fortunately for the Angels, Ohtani has managed to endure the pain and stay in the contest. However, it’s not going to be all that surprising if the Angels opt to rest him this Tuesday.